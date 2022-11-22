Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Continues Jam-Packed Thanksgiving Schedule

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Nov. 18 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Hershey 0

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton got back in the win column by shutting out their bitter rival. The Penguins received goals from four different players, and Dustin Tokarski held down the fort for his 28th career shutout.

Saturday, Nov. 19 - PENGUINS 2 at Bridgeport 4

In their first matchup of the season, the Penguins lost a close one to the Islanders after a pair of power-play goals kept Bridgeport in the game. Ty Smith and Sam Poulin lit the lamp for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, but an early, third-period strike and an empty netter provided separation for Bridgeport.

Monday, Nov. 21 - PENGUINS 4 at Charlotte 5 (SO)

The Penguins and Checkers' high-scoring special teams display ended with Charlotte winning a four-round shootout. Filip Hållander and Drew O'Connor notched man-advantage markers for the Penguins, while Jonathan Gruden tallied the team's first shorthanded goal. Tokarski posted a season-high 36 saves.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Nov. 23 - PENGUINS at Charlotte

The Pens and Checkers rematch for a Thanksgiving Eve special. Charlotte has played in a league-high seven overtime games this season, including four shootouts this month.

Friday, Nov. 25 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returns home to take on its PA Turnpike rival. The Pens are 1-0-1-0 against the Phantoms this season.

Saturday, Nov. 26 - PENGUINS at Springfield

The Penguins will experience a quick turnaround from Friday by busing up to Massachusetts to complete their six-in-nine stretch. The Thunderbirds won the only previous meeting this season, 3-2, on a goal by former Penguin Anthony Angello.

Ice Chips

- Dustin Tokarski leads all AHL goalies with a 1.65 goals against average, and his .940 save percentage ranks second overall.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 6-for-23 (30.4%) on the power play in its last six games.

- Filip Hållander has six points (4G-2A) in his last four games.

- Alex Nylander leads the Penguins with eight power-play points (3G-5A).

- Nine of the Penguins' 14 decisions have been decided by a one-goal margin.

- Lukas Svejkovsky will celebrate his 21st birthday on Wednesday.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Providence 16 10 2 2 2 24 .750

2. Charlotte 16 10 4 1 1 22 .688

3. Bridgeport 15 9 3 3 0 21 .700

4. Hershey 15 9 4 2 0 20 .667

5. Springfield 16 7 6 0 3 17 .531

6. PENGUINS 14 7 5 1 1 16 .571

7. Lehigh Valley 14 7 6 1 0 15 .536

8. Hartford 14 5 5 1 3 14 .500

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Filip Hållander 13 6 6 12

Alex Nylander 15 6 6 12

Valtteri Puustinen 15 3 7 10

Ty Smith 15 4 5 9

Xavier Ouellet 15 0 9 9

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 9 5-2-2 1.65 .940 1

Filip Lindberg* 6 2-3-0 2.82 .895 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Nov. 23 Charlotte Bojangles' Coliseum 7:00 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 25 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 26 Springfield MassMutual Center 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Tue, Nov. 15 (LW) Filip Hållander Reassigned from PIT

Thu, Nov. 17 (RW) Sean Josling Reassigned to WHL

