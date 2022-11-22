Dallas Loans Forward Matej Blumel to Texas

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned forward Matej Blumel to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Blumel, 22, has appeared in six games with Dallas and scored his first career NHL goal (1-0--1) on Nov. 13 at Philadelphia. He made his NHL debut Nov. 11 vs. San Jose, logging 14:07 TOI.

With Texas, Blumel ranks second in goals (5), fourth in points (5-6--11) and shares fourth in assists (6). He also ranks first in points-per-game average (1.22), shares third in power-play goals (2) and shares third in shots on goal (32) in nine games. Among AHL rookies, Blumel shares sixth in goals and is tied for ninth in points.

The 6-foot, 200-pound native of Tabor, Czechia signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Stars on June 6.

