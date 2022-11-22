IceHogs Insider: IceHogs in Action November 23 & 25

November 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







It's a November to remember with two fun-filled nights of hockey and entertainment to be thankful for when the IceHogs take the ice Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 25!

The IceHogs will battle the Texas Stars at 7 p.m. on Wednesday for our first Wet Your Whistle Wednesday of the season. Fans can get a ticket to the game and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. To unlock the offer on Ticketmaster, use code WYWED.

The Rockford IceHogs, WIFR, and Lamonica Beverages have also teamed up to host a food drive to benefit the Rock River Valley Pantry. Fans who bring a non-perishable food item to the game Wednesday night will receive a free ticket to the IceHogs December 7 game, while fans 21 and over who donate will receive the free ticket and a Chicago Blackhawks Pale Ale koozie. Tickets and koozies will be limited to one per person who donates regardless of the number of items donated.

Lastly, November 23 is also a Winning Weekday - if the IceHogs win Wednesday night all fans will receive a voucher for a future weekday (M-TH) game.

Buy 11/23 Tickets

The Rockford IceHogs and JM Construction are proud to present First Responders Night on Friday, Nov. 25 for the IceHogs 7 p.m. "Black Friday" game against the Milwaukee Admirals.

Please note the start time for this game is 7 p.m. as it was originally scheduled for 5 p.m.

The IceHogs will wear special first responder themed jerseys that will be auctioned off, along with other specialty items, throughout the game on DASH via IceHogs.com or the IceHogs mobile app. Bidders must be present in the arena to bid on auction items and the auction will close at 8:45 p.m. Jersey winners will receive their jersey immediately after the game that night from the player whose jersey they purchased!

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit the Greg Lindmark Foundation.

That Friday is also another $2 Beer Night presented by Bud Light and WXRX. Cans of Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light will be available for just $2 through the second intermission!

Buy 11/25 Tickets

PARKING: Cash is longer be accepted at the downtown parking locations. Pre-purchasing parking is highly recommended and can be done through the IceHogs mobile app, the ABM app, or the ParkWhiz app. Once you have purchased your parking, either pre-load your license plate into the system for touchless entry or pull up the associated barcode to scan at the parking gate.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.