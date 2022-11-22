Abbotsford Canucks Announce Second Half Ticketa on Sale

Abbotsford, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks announced today that single game tickets for the second half of their 2022.23 season will go on sale at 12:00pm (noon) on Thursday, November 24. With 22 games to choose from, there's an opportunity for everyone to watch the NHL stars of tomorrow right here in Abbotsford.

Advanced pre-sale will be available to Season Ticket Members, Flex Pack buyers, and Holiday Pack buyers beginning on Tuesday, November 22. Holiday Packs are on sale now and include four (4) ticket vouchers to a game of your choice and one limited-edition Abbotsford Canucks toque for just $99.

Single game tickets and group pricing start at just $23.

Highlights of the second half of the season include two different three-game series against the newly formed Calgary Wranglers (Calgary Flames affiliate), taking place on January 18, 20, and 21, and April 12, 14, and 15. The Abbotsford Canucks will also take on Canadian rivals Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs affiliate) on January 24-25 and Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets affiliate) on March 7-8. The team will also play at home on Family Day, Monday, February 20 against the San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks affiliate).

For more information on how to purchase Flex Packs or a Holiday Pack go to tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca.

