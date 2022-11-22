Monsters Go Purple on Black Friday in Honor of Hockey Fights Cancer Night

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to present Hockey Fights Cancer Night benefitting The American Cancer Society on Friday, November 25, at 7:00 p.m. against the Toronto Marlies at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Purple Hockey Strong Rally Towel designed by Ryan Kuchta.

Fans will remember Ryan as the young local goalie that was signed to a one-day contract with the Monsters on April 9, 2019, in partnership with A Special Wish Foundation and the driving force behing the team's National Cookie Day in December 2021. Ryan was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma at the age of 12 and was encouraged by doctors to approach his battle with cancer like a game of hockey, and thus Ryan's "Hockey Strong" mindset was born.

The Monsters will wear specialty purple jerseys for the game that will be available to bid on through DASH with part of the proceeds benefitting the American Cancer Society. The jersey auction will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday through DASH and the Monsters Mobile App. The specialty jerseys will once again sport patches for the American Cancer Society and the official Hockey Fights Cancer logo as well as an additional "I Fight For" patch that players will fill in with names of loved ones. In addition to the jersey auction, the players will autograph specialty nameplates and use commemorative pucks during warmups which will then be available to purchase through DASH starting at 7:00 p.m. while supplies last.

The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse curtain wall will be lit purple, the universal color to represent awareness for all cancers, in support of the cause and marquee lights sharing the Hockey Strong saying will be present for photo opportunities on the concourse. Fans are encouraged to show their support by wearing purple and can join the moments of recognition for anyone special in their lives by filling out an "I Fight For" sign at MHC Headquarters and the Community Corner. The names of people battling cancer provided by Monsters Hockey Club members will be written on signs that will be lined throughout the player's tunnel for recognition. Additionally, the Monsters will pay tribute to cancer survivors and supporting medical professionals from University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center and American Cancer Society throughout the night in a series of recognition moments.

The Monsters Team Shop will offer a Replica Purple Jersey for $140 as the Item of the Game, as well as a Monsters Purple Game Collection including youth and adult Tees, Crew Neck Sweatshirts and more. Proceeds from this collection will benefit The Gathering Place in memory of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Senior Retail Operations Manager, Sharon Caramell. Items of the Game will be available both in store and at MonstersTeamShop.com while supplies last.

Hockey Fights Cancer Night also marks the start of the Monsters and Cleveland Cavaliers Toy Drive as part of the team's Season of Giving presented by Physicians Ambulance. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to the Monsters home games through Saturday, December 3, to be redistributed to children in need across Northeast Ohio. Friday's game is another 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Pepsi products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue, and additional select beer specials.

