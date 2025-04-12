D.C. United vs. PSV Eindhoven: Generation Adidas Cup Highlights - U16

April 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United YouTube Video







Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT present the 2025 Generation adidas Cup - the most expansive and competitive edition in the tournament's history.

This elite international youth competition brings together 80 of the world's top academies, representing 14 countries across four continents. Global powerhouses like FC Bayern, Inter Milan, and Palmeiras clash with the best MLS academies, all battling for supremacy at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida from April 12-20.

The future of the global game is here - and it all unfolds live on @mls

Ã°Å¸"Âº Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS

The Ã°Å¸ÂÂ plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/

Ã¢Å¾Â¡Ã¯Â¸Â Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls

Ã¢Å¾Â¡Ã¯Â¸Â Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS

Ã¢Å¾Â¡Ã¯Â¸Â Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #goals

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.