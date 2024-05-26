Cyclones Fall to Renegades, 4-2, in Series Finale on Sunday

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite bringing the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, the Brooklyn Cyclones fell to the Hudson Valley Renegades, 4-2, on Sunday at Maimonides Park. Even with the loss, Brooklyn still emerged victorious in the series, taking four of the six games against the Yankees affiliate. Brooklyn has won each of its four home series up until this point, taking four games in each of them for a 16-8 record at Maimonides Park.

RHP Jonah Tong was strong in an abbreviated start - his second of the week. The righty hurled two scoreless innings with three strikeouts while giving up only one hit. RHP Drew Smith also dazzled in his major-league rehab outing. Smith faced the minimum over a single inning of work, punching the final two batters he faced.

Hudson Valley began the scoring in the fourth, when 1B Rafael Flores recorded an RBI groundout to score 2B Jorbit Vivas. That was the only blemish on the final line for RHP Joshua Cornielly, who spun two innings of one-run ball in his first appearance of the series.

Brooklyn showed resilience with a quick response in the home half of the fourth. With runners on the corners and one out, 3B William Lugo launched a sacrifice fly to deep center field.

Both offenses would fall into a lull for the next handful of frames, with Hudson Valley resuming the scoring in the eighth. With a runner on second and two gone, Flores broke the 1-1 tie with an RBI double to put the Renegades in front by a run. Much like Cornielly, that would be the only run surrendered by RHP Josh Hejka over two frames.

Similarly to the fourth, Brooklyn provided a quick answer. In the bottom of the eighth with a runner on second, DH Nick Lorusso smacked his third triple of the year to bring home CF Nick Morabito and tie the game. Unfortunately for Brookkyn, the 'Clones could not bring Lorusso in despite there being only one out when he reached third base.

Hudson Valley notched as many runs in the ninth as they had all game up until that point. After RHP Jimmy Loper notched a groundout to start the frame, Loper hit and walked two straight batters. A wild pitch allowed them both to advance in to scoring position. Then, 3B William Lugo botched the throw home on a grounder hit to him, allowing both runs to score.

Although Brooklyn brought the winning run to bat in the bottom of the ninth, C Carlos Oviedo struck out looking with two men on to end the ballgame.

The Cyclones return to action on Tuesday night, when they open a six-game set with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. First pitch from ShoreTown Ballpark is slated for 6:05 p.m. Both teams have yet to announce probable starters.

