Bowling Green Beats Winston-Salem in Five Innings, 8-2

May 26, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash fell to the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 8-2, in five innings due to inclement weather on Sunday night at Truist Stadium.

Bowling Green (24-21) struck quickly in the top of the first inning. Brayden Taylor led off the game with a double and scored on an error while stealing third, giving the visitors a 1-0 advantage. One more run came home to score in the first on a sacrifice fly and the Hot Rods led, 2-0.

Winston-Salem (22-23) went down quietly in the first, and in the second with two outs, Dash starter, Riley Gowens, walked a man with two outs. With the inning continuing, Taylor tagged Gowens with a two-run homer, doubling the advantage to four. In the third inning, a two-out walk again hurt Gowens as Tatem Levins left the yard giving the Hot Rods a 6-0 lead through two-and-a-half innings.

The Dash started to chip away in the fourth at the six-run deficit. Shawn Goosenberg launched his seventh homer of the season to left-center, and Wes Kath later drove home a run cutting the Bowling Green lead to four, 6-2.

In the top of the fifth, Bowling Green got the two runs right back and after completing five innings of play, the skies opened up, sending the game into a delay. With five innings being completed, the game was called after five with Bowling Green taking the victory, 8-2.

Winston-Salem returns to action on Monday evening on Memorial Day with the Hickory Crawdads coming to town. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

