Grasshoppers Take Final Game of Its Home Series against the Drive, 5-4

May 26, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers took the final game of its home series against the Greenville Drive, 5-4 on Sunday, May 26. The Grasshoppers improved to 26-19 while the Drive fell to 20-25. Greenville outhit Greensboro 7-6 as both teams had one mishap.

Catcher Shawn Ross led at the dish for the Grasshoppers as he went 2-4 with two home runs, four RBI, and two runs scored. P.J. Hilson followed behind as he went went 2-4 with one home run, one RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Jack Brannigan and Hudson Head.

Leading at the plate for the Drive was designated hitter Kristian Campbell as he went 2-4 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. Infielder Ahbram Liendo followed close behind as he went 2-3 with one RBI. Hits for the Drive were also tallied by Mikey Romero, Ronald Rosario, and Bryan Gonzalez.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was lefthanded pitcher Dominic Perachi as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up four hits, two earned runs, and free bases on five innings of work. Jaden Woods took the win for the Grasshoppers as he improved to 1-0 on the season while Luis Peralta recorded his second save.

Starting ok the mound for Greenville was Mullins as he recorded seven strikeouts and gave up four hits, three earned runs, and four free bases on 4.2 innings of work. Stebens took the loss for the Drive and fell to 1-2 on the season.

