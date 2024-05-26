Claws Use 10-Run Sixth in 11-1 Sunday Win at Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, MD - The BlueClaws used a 10-run sixth inning to roll to an 11-1 win over Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon at Leidos Field, earning a split of the six game series.

The 10-run sixth tied the second biggest inning in team history. The BlueClaws had scored 10 on two previous occasions, though the team record set on August 9, 2022 at Greensboro. The BlueClaws improve to 25-20 on the year while Aberdeen falls to 23-22.

The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the top of the third on an opposite field home run by Troy Schreffler, the third long ball of his season.

Jersey Shore opened the lead in the sixth. Cade Fergus walked with the bases loaded to make it 2-0. William Bergolla then drove in two runs with a near-grand slam that turned into a two-run double. A balk then brought in Fergus to make it 5-0. Bergolla then scored on a wild pitch. An RBI single from Erick Brito then brought in Zach Arnold, who had walked, to push the lead to 7-0.

Otto Kemp then smashed a two-run home run over the left field wall, his second home run of the season, to give the BlueClaws a 9-0 lead. After two more batters reached base, Cade Fergus added a two runs single for a 10-run inning and an 11-0 lead.

Meanwhile, starter Braeden Fausnaught gave up just one run over six innings, a wild pitch that scored a run in the sixth inning.

Andrew Walling, Daniel Harper, and Charles King each threw scoreless innings to close out the win.

Bergolla led the way with three hits, driving in two runs. Erick Brito, Otto Kemp, Leandro Pineda, and Andrick Nava all had two hits for the BlueClaws.

The BlueClaws are off on Monday and return home Tuesday to open a six game series Brooklyn, the Mets affiliate.

