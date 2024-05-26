'Hoppers' Late Homer Sinks Drive, 5-4

May 26, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Kristian Campbell knocked a game-tying two run homer in the seventh, but his heroics were outdone by the Greensboro Grasshoppers' (26-19) PJ Hilson who lifted a two-out go-ahead homer in the eighth to help the 'Hoppers down the Greenville Drive (20-25), 5-4 on Sunday evening in Greensboro.

Down 4-2, Campbell's big-fly with Gonzalez on first, knotted the game, potentially setting up extra innings for the third time this season between the two squads. But, Hilson's two-out launch in the eighth dashed the Drive's hopes of picking up a series win over the North Division's top team.

The Hilson homer ultimately gave reliever Isaac Stebens his second credited loss of the season as the righty tossed 3.1 innings, allowing two runs on two hits - both homers, while he picked up three strikeouts.

Greenville and Greensboro played their most give and take game of the season, trading early runs as both starters tossed solid outings. Greenville took an early 2-0 lead in the first, loading the bases in the first on singles from Campbell, and Ronald Rosario while Allan Castro walked. Miguell Ugueto chipped in a sac-fly and Ahbram Liendo singled on a liner to right field, the pair plating both runners in the span of four pitches.

Campbell's base knock extended his on-base streak to 30 straight games, five shy of sharing the Drive record of 35 straight games with Mookie Betts and Bryce Brentz.

The 'Hoppers amassed all five of their runs via the long ball, as Shawn Ross added two homers, the first a three-run shot off starter Hayden Mullins in the second and the last a solo blast off Stebens in the sixth, before Hilson added the go-ahead blast.

Mullins ultimately recorded 4.2 innings for the Drive, allowing three runs on four hits with four walks and seven strikeouts.

Greenville would get the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth as Bryan Gonzalez drew a one-out walk, setting up Mikey Romero for a chance to turn the tides. But Romero grounded into a double play to end the night.

The Drive's loss officially gave each team a split of the week's series, while also giving Greensboro the season series win, 8-7 as the two will not match up again in the regular season.

The Greenville Drive return to action on Tuesday, May 28 for the start of a six-game series with the Rome Emperors, affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. This will mark the first time the Drive take on Rome since the club announced a rename from Braves to Emperors. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.