Schlittler's Strong Start Lifts Renegades

May 26, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Behind a stellar performance from Cam Schlittler, the Hudson Valley Renegades earned a 4-2 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Schlittler was excellent on Sunday afternoon, allowing just three hits and one run in 5.2 innings, while striking out a career-high eight batters. His ERA now sits at 1.77 through eight starts, the fourth-best mark in the South Atlantic League.

The Renegades struck first in the fourth when Jorbit Vivas led off with a walk and Jace Avina doubled to put runners at second and third. Vivas came home on an RBI groundout by Rafael Flores to put the Renegades up 1-0.

The Cyclones answered back in the bottom of the fourth when Nick Lorusso walked to lead off the inning. A single by Junior Tilien put Lorusso at third, who scored on a sacrifice fly by William Lugo to tie the score at 1-1

With one out in the eighth, Jesus Rodriguez singled and stole second base against Josh Hejka. Rafael Flores then ripped an RBI double to left, driving in Rodriguez to put Hudson Valley in front 2-1. Flores now has 16 hits, including seven doubles, in his last thirteen games. Rodriguez was 4-for-5 in the game with a pair of doubles.

In the bottom of the eighth against Luis Arejula, Nick Morabito walked and reached second on a wild pitch. Lorusso drove in Morabito with an RBI triple to make it 2-2.

Hudson Valley went back in front in the ninth when Cole Gabrielson was hit by a pitch by Jimmy Loper, and Roc Riggio walked. A wild pitch put the two runners at second and third. With the infield in, Jared Serna hit a grounder to third, which was fielded and wildly thrown home by William Lugo, allowing both runners to score and make it 4-2 Renegades.

Brooklyn brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth against Arejula (2-3), who struck out Carlos Oviedo to end the game.

The Renegades will begin a series with the Aberdeen IronBirds on Memorial Day at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m., with coverage beginning with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show at 1:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. The game will also be televised live on YES Network and streamed live on the YES App, with Joe Vasile and Jordy Fee-Platt on the call. RHP Jackson Fristoe (0-2, 5.40) will start for Hudson Valley.

Renegades Record:

21-21

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.