Hot Rods Game Notes

May 26, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Searching for a Split.... The Hot Rods dropped the fifth game of the series on Saturday, 7-5 to the Dash. Bowling Green's offense started quickly, plating three runs over the first two innings, including a two-run blast from Brock Jones. Winston-Salem chipped away in the middle inning, eventually taking the lead on a bases-loaded walk in the fifth, ending in a 7-5 Dash victory.

Kinney's Extra-Base Power.... Cooper Kinney logged his 13th double of the season on Saturday. The extra-base hit ties Kinney for the SAL lead, along with Hudson Valley OF Jace Avina. Overall, this season, Kinney has 16 extra-base hits with his 13 doubles, two triples, and one homer.

Shutout Slingers.... With their 2-0 victory, the Hot Rods completed their fifth shutout of the season. Friday, Yoniel Curet, TJ Fondtain, and Jonny Cuevas combined for 9.0 innings of shutout baseball. They have shutout four different SAL opponents this season with Greenville (April 12), Brooklyn (May 16), and Winston-Salem (May 24) have all been held scoreless by the Hot Rods once, while Hudson Valley (April 23 and April 27) were shutout twice.

Second Time Around.... RHP Roel Garcia III is making his second start in Winston-Salem. His first start of the week was successful, going 5.0 innings in a 14-4 Hot Rods win.

South Atlantic League Stories from May 26, 2024

