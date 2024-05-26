Ward, Worrell Star in Series-Clinching Win over Wilmington

ROME, GA - Bryson Worrell's three-for-four day with a homer and Nick Ward's three-for-three day with four driven in aided Rome's game six comeback win over the Blue Rocks.

Three singles, a balk, and a sacrifice fly plated two runs for Wilmington in the first off Jhancarlos Lara. Rome went down in order in the home half before the Blue Rocks put another two-spot on the board after a walk, a single, and back-to-back wild pitches. Worrell, Tavarez, and Ward would get two runs back in the bottom of the inning on Ward's two-RBI single to right field.

Tyree Thompson, the first man out of the pen, worked into trouble in the top of the fourth. Singles from Johnathan Thomas and Viandel Pena led off the inning before a one-out single from Phillip Gasser brought them both home, putting Wilmington's lead back at four. From there, Rome would score six unanswered leading up to the ninth inning when the Blue Rocks scored one off Jared Johnson.

In the fourth, Bryson Worrell's fourth homer of the year came in solo fashion to cut the lead down to 6-3. Ambioris Tavarez reached on a fielding error two batters later and Nick Ward was there to drive in his third run of the day on another single to right.

The first three batters Rome sent to the plate in the sixth all reached on walks before Carlos Arroyo bounced into a 5-4-3 double play, plating Janas from third. Two, two-out singles from Nick Clarno and E.J. Exposito tied and took the lead from Wilmington. It was Worrell and Ward stringing together hits in the seventh to score an insurance run for Bryant and Johnson to pitch with.

Schanaman took home his second victory and Johnson his fourth save. Rome finishes the month of May in Greenville, SC where they have six dates scheduled with the Drive, High-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

