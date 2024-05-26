Tourists Beat Crawdads in Rain-Shortened Contest 3-0

(Hickory Crawdads) Hickory Crawdads pitcher Aidan Curry(Hickory Crawdads)

Hickory, NC - Edinson Bautista spun six innings of two-hit baseball on Sunday night as the Asheville Tourists claimed a 3-0 rain-shortened win over Hickory tonight at LP Frans Stadium.

Ben Blackwell and Luis Mieses collected base hits for the Crawdads, as the two clubs split their series for the second consecutive time this season.

Austin Deming clubbed a two-run homer to provide the lead for Bautista, who runs his record to 5-0 on the season.

Aidan Curry suffered the setback for Hickory, despite striking out eight hitters in his four innings on the mound.

The rain-shortened finale serves as the final time the Tourists will play at LP Frans Stadium this year, as the remaining twelve games will take place in Asheville during the second half of the schedule.

Tomorrow, the Crawdads open a six-game set against the Winston-Salem Dash. The Memorial Day contest will be followed by an off day, with the series resuming Wednesday and running through Sunday afternoon. The Crawdads Radio Network will carry the final three games of the series, beginning on Friday night. The audio broadcast will be available on hickorycrawdads.com, fifteen minutes prior to first pitch.

