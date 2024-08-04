Curet and Jones Lead Hot Rods to 5-0 Win

Rome, Georgia - Yoniel Curet hurled 5.0 scoreless innings and Brock Jones drove in two runs, including a solo homer, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (21-12, 57-42) to a 5-0 win over the Rome Emperors (12-22, 48-50) on Sunday at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia.

Bowling Green broke onto the scoreboard in the top of the second against Rome starter Luis Vargas. Colton Ledbetter led off with a single and advanced to third on a base hit from Tatem Levins. Jones brought him in to score on an RBI fielder's choice for a 1-0 Hot Rods lead. Ryan Cermak followed with a single, advancing Jones to third. A double steal brought home Jones, giving Bowling Green a 2-0 lead.

Another run came around to score against Vargas in the top of the fourth on a Jones solo homer. They kept the momentum rolling in the top of the fifth, with a leadoff double from Gregory Barrios, a single from Tre' Morgan, and a Cooper Kinney sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.

The Hot Rods drove in another run in the top of the eighth against Emperors reliever Sam Strickland. Mac Horvath led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a Ledbetter walk. A double steal forced an errant throw from Rome catcher Adam Zebrowksi, scoring Horvath, add to the lead for Bowling Green, 5-0. The Hot Rods pitching staff held the Emperors scoreless the rest of the way, giving Bowling Green a 5-0 win.

Curet (5-7) earned the win, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits while walking one and striking out seven. Vargas (3-3) was given the loss, surrendering four runs on nine hits, walking two and striking out five.

The Hot Rods enjoy an off-day Monday before starting a six-game series with the Tourists in Asheville. Bowling Green will resume a suspended game from June 30 before their regularly scheduled game on Tuesday. First pitch will be at 3:35 PM CT at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina.

