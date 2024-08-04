Winston-Salem Takes Series Finale over Greensboro, 3-2

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (August 4th, 2024) - After a two-spot in the top of the first inning for the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the Winston-Salem Dash scored three unanswered runs across the next five innings to take the series finale over Greensboro, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at Truist Stadium in front of 4,012 fans.

Greensboro (59-42) jumped on Winston-Salem (48-54) starter Jake Bockenstedt for two runs in the top of the first putting the Dash in a 2-0 hole after one. In the second, the right-hander started to settle in, and in the bottom of the frame, Winston-Salem started to chip away.

Wes Kath led off the inning with a double and was driven home by Ryan Galanie on a single, cutting the deficit in half, 2-1.

Bockenstedt retired the Grasshoppers in order in the third, and Winston-Salem tied the game at two in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice fly from William Bergolla. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa native continued to roll, as he got through five innings retiring the last ten batters he faced.

In the bottom of the fifth, after a one-out walk and single put two runners on, Bergolla came through again with a RBI single pushing the Dash in front, 3-2.

With the one-run lead, Peyton Pallette entered for the sixth and worked out of a bases loaded jam, keeping the Dash in front, 3-2, heading to the seventh. Pallette stayed out for the seventh, trying to complete the six-out save. The right-hander sat down the Grasshoppers in order in the seventh, closing out the 3-2 victory on Sunday afternoon.

With the win, the Dash take the six-game series over the Grasshoppers, 4-2. Winston-Salem returns to action on Tuesday evening against the Greenville Drive, the High-A Affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

