Hot Rods Game Notes

Twin Bill Troubles... For the first time during the 2024 season, the Hot Rods lost both games of a doubleheader. Offense was tough to come by, for both teams, ending in 2-0 and 2-1 Rome wins on Saturday. Brody Hopkins and Dylan Lesko both made their Hot Rods debuts but were both given losses. The shortcomings also snapped a five-game winning streak, the second-longest of the season for Bowling Green.

Starting Off Strong... INF Mac Horvath, the No. 19 prospect in the Tampa Bay system, has collected hits in all three of his games in Bowling Green. He shined in his debut Wednesday, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs, using a single and a double to help Bowling Green secure their lone win of the series so far, 7-2.

Scarce Scoring... The Hot Rods offense struggled to score in Saturday's doubleheader, losing both games, 2-0 and 2-1. This is the least amount of runs scored in consecutive games this season since the Hot Rods trip to New Jersey against the Blue Claws. In the final two games of the series on May 4 and May 5, Bowling Green lost 10-1 and 2-0.

A Cure(t) for the Series... RHP Yoniel Curet is tasked with starting the series deciding game in Rome on Sunday. Curet has experienced his best stretch of play this season and is looking for more. With big strikeout numbers, the righty has enjoyed his games against Braves affiliates throughout his career. The first of his career-high 11 strikeout games came against the Low-A Augusta GreenJackets on July 28, 2023. He has met that mark twice this season, including an 11 K game against Rome on June 11.

