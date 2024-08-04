Bowling Green Evens Series in Sunday Shutout

August 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

(Rome Emperors) Rome Emperors catcher Adam Zebrowski(Rome Emperors)

ROME, Ga - Adam Zebrowski's two hits accounted for half of the Emperors' base knocks on Sunday afternoon as Rome dropped the fourth and final game of the series to the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 5-0.

Shutout for the ninth time in 2024, Jace Grady and Carlos Arroyo were the two other Emperors to record hits Sunday. Yoniel Curet dominated in his fourth start against the Emperors this season. Following his 5.0 innings of two hit baseball, Curet has now yet to give up a run in 21.0 innings of work against Rome while striking out a grand total of 28 batters.

The Hot Rods were fueled by multi-hit performances from four of the top five hitters in their order. Barrios, Morgan, Horvath, and Ledbetter accounted for eight of Bowling Green's 11 hits. Brock Jones added his 15th homerun of the year in the 4th off Luis Vargas, a solo shot to right field, marking his second against Vargas this year.

Rome hits the road for six against the North's First-Half Champion, the Greensboro Grasshoppers. That series gets underway Tuesday at 6:30pm EDT.

