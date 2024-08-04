Dash Split Twin Bill against Grasshoppers

August 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash and Greensboro Grasshoppers split a suspended doubleheader on Saturday night into Sunday afternoon, with the Dash taking game one, 5-3, and the Grasshoppers taking game two, 6-1, at Truist Stadium in front of 7,108 fans.

In game one, Winston-Salem gave the ball to Juan Carela and he was untouchable across the first four innings. Carela allowed only one runner to reach on an error across the first four frames. In the bottom of the second, the Dash offense gave the right hander run support.

After the first two runners reached in the bottom of the second, Jordan Sprinkle put the Dash in front on a single. The Dash added two more runs on a wild pitch and passed ball before Samuel Zavala capped off a four-run frame with a RBI single.

Leading 4-0, Carela went back out for the fifth, but Greensboro started to chip away. The Grasshoppers went back-to-back to start the top of the fifth before adding one more run on a sacrifice fly, cutting the Dash lead to one, 4-3. Winston-Salem answered right back, plating an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth on a groundout before Bryce Collins slammed the door shut in the sixth and seventh, capping off a 5-3 win.

In game two, both starters, Lucas Gordon for Winston-Salem and Carlson Reed for Greensboro were nearly untouchable before the rain came. Gordon didn't allow a hit through four innings while Reed allowed only three baserunners to reach across the first three and a third innings. After a strikeout to lead off the Winston-Salem fourth, the game was suspended due to rain, and finished on Sunday afternoon.

After a 15 hour and 27-minute delay, the Grasshoppers wasted no time jumping on Winston-Salem. The visitors took a 1-0 lead in the fifth, before plating two in the sixth, and three more runs in the seventh. Winston-Salem tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh with Wes Kath hitting a solo home run, but the Dash fell to the Grasshoppers, 7-1.

After the split, Winston-Salem still leads the series over the Grasshoppers, 3-2.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.