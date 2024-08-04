Renegades Sweep Jersey Shore

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades completed a six-game sweep in franchise history on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 7-5 for their seventh consecutive victory overall. Omar Martinez had two home runs and drove in four runs.

The six-game sweep was the second-ever for the Renegades, with the last coming July 4-10, 2022 against Jersey Shore.

Trent Sellers continued his dominance on the mound, tossing four perfect innings while inducing six groundball outs. The Oregon State product has not allowed an earned run in his last 28.1 innings on the mound, and has retired 52 of the last 55 batters he has faced. Sellers has not allowed an earned run since June 21.

Hudson Valley got things started with a bang in the first, scoring three runs. After a Roc Riggio walk and Jace Avina single, Omar Martinez launched an opposite field, three-run homer to left to make it 3-0.

In the second Cole Gabrielson walked and stole second, later scoring in the inning on an RBI groundout by Riggio.

Martinez hit his second home run of the afternoon in the third, this time to right field. The Renegades catcher is the active team leader in home runs with 13 this season. No other player has more than nine.

The Renegades scored two more runs in the fifth. Antonio Gomez and Christopher Familia notched a pair of singles. After the runners advanced to second and third on a Kiko Romero groundout, two wild pitches by Charles King scored Gomez and Familia to extend the lead to 7-0.

Jersey Shore scored five runs in the top of the sixth in rainy conditions. After a Pierce Bennett double and Luis Caicuto single, a two-run double by Troy Schreffler got the BlueClaws on the board. Trent Farquhar was then hit by a pitch and Hendry Mendez walked to load the bases. Keaton Anthony then earned a base on balls to force Schreffler in from third. A sacrifice fly by Felix Reyes drove in Farquhar, and an RBI single by Arnold cut the deficit to 7-5.

There was no scoring the rest of the way, as the Hudson Valley bullpen shut the Jersey Shore offense down. Harrison Cohen, Hueston Morrill, and Sebastian Keane combined for 3.2 scoreless innings to close out the win. Keane earned his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Renegades will look to keep the hot streak going next week as they battle the Brooklyn Cyclones at Maimonides Park. First pitch on Tuesday night is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Maimonides Park, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network.

Renegades Record:

52-48, 19-16

