Cyclones Erase Four-Run Deficit, Earn Twinbill Split

August 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ABERDEEN, Md. - Down 4-0 after three innings in game two, 1B Mateo Gil picked up three hits and drove in three, as the Cyclones rallied to score the game's final six runs to defeat the IronBirds and earn a split of the doubleheader, 6-4. The IronBirds captured the lid-lifter of Sunday's twinbill, 5-2, from Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

In the doubleheader and series finale, Aberdeen (19-17, 53-49) jumped out to an early lead, putting up a crooked number in the bottom of the first. 2B Tavian Josenberger singled with one out, advanced to second on a walk, took third on a double steal, and scored on 3B Carter Young's two-run single.

The IronBirds tacked on in the third. After Josenberger started the frame with a knock to center, RF Reed Trimble followed with a line drive into right field for a hit. However, the ball skidded under the right fielder's mitt and to the wall. Josenberger scored and Trimble ended up at third, as Aberdeen's lead increased to 3-0. Young's third run batted in of the contest, courtesy of a ground out, ballooned the 'Birds edge to four.

Brooklyn (15-21, 48-54) started to chip away at the deficit in the top of the fourth. RHP Edgar Portes (5-3) retired the game's first 10 batters before LF Chris Suero became the first Cyclone to reach base with a one-out walk. Gil followed with a ringing double off the left-field wall to score him from first, yanking Brooklyn within 4-1. The 24-year-old would score two batters later thanks to a SS Junior Tilien, making it a two-run affair.

An inning later, the Cyclones snared the lead for good. CF Omar De Los Santos started the fifth with an infield single, scooting to second on a throwing error. Following a walk and a flyout, RF Nick Morabito unfurled a run-scoring double, slicing the IronBirds' lead to 4-3.

With runners at the corners after a pitching change, Suero stepped into the box and worked the count full before taking a walk. On the 3-2 delivery, the ball squirted away from the catcher, enabling 3B Jefrey De Los Santos to score the tying run.

Three pitches later, Gil came through with the go-ahead blow. The Fort Worth, Texas native smacked a ground ball into left field for an RBI single to provide the Cyclones a 5-4 advantage.

Thanks once more to Gil, Brooklyn scratched across a key insurance run in the top of the seventh. Morabito singled to center, swiped second base, and then scored on a two-out knock to left by the former third-round pick.

The Cyclones' bullpen was exquisite in the finale. RHP Justin Lawson (2-3) tossed a career-high 4.0 innings of relief, allowing one unearned run and striking out four, en route to his second win of the year. RHP Alan Perdomo, who rejoined the roster from Single-A St. Lucie in the morning, tossed a perfect ninth inning. The 22-year-old earned his first save at the High-A level.

RHP Ben Simon made the first start of his career in a bullpen game for Brooklyn. In Game 2, East Windsor, N.J. native surrendered three runs (two earned) on four hits in 2.0-plus innings of work.

Portes was handed his third defeat for Aberdeen, yielding five runs on four hits in 4.1 innings.

Aberdeen grabbed the lead in the bottom of the first in Game 1 and never relinquished it. DH Douglas Hodo hammered the eighth pitch of the at-bat off the facing of the visiting clubhouse in left for a solo home run. The 23-year-old's fifth blast with the IronBirds provided the home squad an early 1-0 edge.

It remained that way until Aberdeen broke the contest open in the bottom of the fifth. 2B Angel Tejada began the frame with a single and snagged second before a pair of walks loaded the bases. CF Tavian Josenberger followed with a two-run single to right to stretch the IronBirds' cushion to 3-0.

After a stolen base and another walk to load the bases, 1B Maxwell Costes hit a chopper that couldn't be fielded cleanly, resulting in a run-scoring single. Then, SS Carter Young's fielder's choice brought in another run, giving Aberdeen a 5-0 lead.

3B Jacob Reimer scalded a run-producing single to right in the sixth and 2B D'Andre Smith added an opposite-field solo home run to right in the seventh to break up the shutout for Brooklyn, but the Cyclones could not pull any closer in a 5-2 defeat.

RHP Jawilme Ramírez (3-4) suffered a tough-luck defeat for Brooklyn, surrendering only one run on two hits over 4.0 innings.

RHP Nick Avila and LHP Jakob Hernandez each posted scoreless innings in Minor League rehab appearances for Aberdeen to start. RHP Michael Forret (3-3) came on in the third and permitted one run on three hits in 4.0 frames, earning his third win.

Following the league-wide off day on Monday, the Cyclones will return home to open up a six-game series against the Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, at Maimonides Park. Neither team has announced a probable starter for the series opener. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

