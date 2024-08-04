Asheville Comes Back, Tops Hickory 4-3

ASHEVILLE - The Asheville Tourists secured a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Hickory Crawdads on Sunday afternoon. Austin Deming doubled twice and John Garcia added three hits in the win. Jeremy Molero closed the game with a six-out save.

Hickory led off the contest with a Home Run but Asheville wasted little time leveling the score. Deming hit a two-out double in the bottom of the first and scored on Garcia's RBI single. The score remained 1-1 until Hickory pushed across one in the fifth and another in the sixth.

The Tourists used a Ryan Johnson Sacrifice Fly in the home half of the sixth and a two-run Deming double in the seventh to overcome the deficit and take a 4-3 lead.

Wilmy Sanchez, Ian Foggo, and Molero combined to work the final 4.2 innings out of the bullpen. Asheville's starting pitcher, Nic Swanson, went 4.1 frames and struck out six. Swanson's 84 strikeouts on the season are the most among any Tourists pitcher this year.

Asheville's homestand continues next week against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. The Tourists and Hot Rods begin play with a single-admission double-header Tuesday evening.

