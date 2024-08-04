Claws Rally Falls Short in Finale of Hudson Valley Sweep

August 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The BlueClaws cut a 7-0 deficit to 7-5 but fell on Sunday in Hudson Valley by that score as the Renegades completed a six game sweep of Jersey Shore at Heritage Financial Park.

Jersey Shore (16-20/54-48) has now dropped eight straight games, one off the club record of nine set in the first nine games of the 2006 season.

The Renegades struck quickly in the bottom of the first inning off Braydon Tucker. After a walk and a single, Omar Martinez hit a three run home run to put Hudson Valley up 3-0. They added a run in the second and Martinez hit his second home run of the game in the bottom of the third.

Tucker (0-1) was charged with five runs in three innings and took the loss.

Wen-Hui Pan threw a scoreless fourth. Charles King came on in the fifth and allowed two runs, both on wild pitches.

Jersey Shore then scored five times in the sixth inning to storm back into the game. Troy Schreffler, who homered twice in the series, doubled in two runs. Keaton Anthony walked with the bases loaded. Felix Reyes just missed a grand slam and settled for a SAC fly, and Zach Arnold singled in the fifth run of the inning.

That, however, would be the BlueClaws final run of the game.

Trent Sellers, the Renegades starter, threw four perfect innings. Mason Vinyard threw a 1-2-3 fifth to earn the win. Sebastian Keane got the last three outs for his first save of the year.

Pierce Bennett had two of the BlueClaws five hits.

Jersey Shore is off on Monday and opens a six game series at Wilmington on Tuesday night.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.