Consuegra's Clouts Not Enough to Power 'Clones Past 'Gades

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - RF Stanley Consuegra tallied his first career multi-home run game with a pair of solo shots, but a three-run eighth was enough to help the Hudson Valley Renegades past the Brooklyn Cyclones, 6-4, on Wednesday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park.

Tied at three entering the eighth, Brooklyn (14-6, 42-43) squeezed in front. CF Alex Ramírez reached on a one-out infield single and stole second before moving to third on DH Kevin Parada's single to left.

After falling behind in the count 0-2, 3B William Lugo carried a sacrifice fly out to straightaway center. Ramírez scored from third to give the Cyclones a 4-3 lead.

Hudson Valley (10-10, 49-37), though, was able to jump ahead for good with a crooked number in the bottom half.

Despite the bases empty and two out, 2B Ben Cowles reached on a fielding error and scampered to second on a subsequent single to center by DH Agustin Ramírez.

On a 3-2 delivery, 1B Rafael Flores golfed a ball off the base of the fence in left-center field. Both runners dashed home on the double to put the Renegades back in front, 5-4.

Hudson Valley tacked on one more in the frame when Flores took third on a dropped third-strike wild pitch and a single to right by SS Alexander Vargas.

The Cyclones attempted to muster a rally in the ninth, but 1B Mateo Gil was stranded at third following a leadoff double.

The gopher ball was the story of the game through the first several innings. After a one-out walk to Cowles in the first, Flores ripped a two-run home run over the right-field fence to give the 'Gades an early 2-0 advantage.

With one out in the fourth, Consuegra dialed up his first long ball. The solo blast to left - his eighth of the year - yanked Brooklyn within one, 2-1.

Two innings later, the 'Clones drew even when Ramírez reached on a single, moved to third on an errant pickoff throw, and scored on the first of Lugo's two sacrifice flies.

Consuegra then followed by powering the second offering he saw towards the videoboard in left for his second home run of the day. The 22-year-old's ninth of the year - a 464-foot blast - gave Brooklyn their first lead, 3-2.

The lead did not last, though. CF Spencer Jones rifled a solo home run to the right of the video board in left-center with one out in the bottom of the sixth. The former Vanderbilt Commodores' 12th of the season tied it at three.

Neither starter received a decision on Wednesday. Brooklyn's RHP Robert Colina hoisted a season-high 4.2 innings - retiring the final 12 batters he faced in order - and allowed two runs on one hit. RHP Brendan Beck permitted one run on three hits over a career-high four frames.

RHP Jack Neely (5-2) yielded the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth, but his offense picked him up, ultimately earning his fifth win in relief for Hudson Valley.

Despite not allowing an earned run, RHP Luis Montas (0-1) was charged with his first defeat for Brooklyn.

The Cyclones will attempt to make another return to the .500 mark on Thursday night. RHP Blade Tidwell (6-3, 3.45 ERA) - the Mets' No. 5 prospect by MLB Pipeline - is expected to take the hill for Brooklyn. RHP Zach Messinger (1-7, 3.80 ERA) - the Yankees' No. 22 prospect per MLB Pipeline - anticipates taking the hill for Hudson Valley. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

