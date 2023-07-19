Team Effort Secures 7-2 Drive Victory Over Tourists

After a two-run loss on Tuesday, the Greenville Drive (10-10, 46-40) responded with a dominating effort on Wednesday, downing the Asheville Tourists (7-13, 33-48) 7-2. And, in ironic fashion a night after leaving 11 on base and scoring only four runs, the Drive left 12 runners on base Wednesday night but picked up seven runs to even the series at one win apiece.

Bryan Gonzalez opened the scoring for the Drive in the bottom of the first, ripping a fly ball off the Monster in left field brining in Allan Castro from first to give the Drive a 1-0 lead. Following a Tyler Miller walk, Ronald Rosario chopped a ball up the middle and beat out the throw to first allowing Gonzalez to score and increase the lead to 2-0.

Asheville responded in the top of the second with a single and then RBI-triple off the centerfield wall to cut the lead to 2-1. With no outs and the tying run on third, Bradley Blalock worked the next three batters getting two pop outs and a groundout to hold the lead.

Riding Blalock's momentum, the Drive posted two more runs on the board. Three walks loaded the bases with one out and Allan Castro would be hit in the foot by a pitch making it 3-1. Brainer Bonaci lofted a sac-fly to left field during the ensuing at-bat, bringing home Karson Simas to bring the lead to 4-1.

Blalock would allow one more run in the third on a sac-fly but he'd go on to a solid start from there, ultimately allowing just five hits, two runs, one walk while ringing up four. The score would remain 4-2 until the bottom of the seventh where the Drive chipped in three more runs.

Rosario singled through the middle of the infield bringing in Gonzalez, which Alex Erro followed up with a double down the first base line two batters later to make it 6-2. A wild pitch from Tourists reliever Max Roberts brought Ferguson home to conclude the scoring for Greenville.

Aaron Perry worked 1.2 innings for in relief of Blalock, walking one and ringing up another while reliever Brock Bell spun a hitless eighth with a strikeout. Alex Hoppe worked the ninth for the Drive preserving the lead and giving the Drive a 7-2 victory.

The Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox) return to action tomorrow at Fluor Field at 7:05 p.m. for game three of the six-game series against the Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros). The series is split, 1-1.

