HVR Game Notes - July 19, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (48-37, 9-10) vs. Brooklyn Cyclones (42-42, 14-5)

RHP Brendan Beck (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Robert Colina (2-2, 3.58 ERA)

| Game 86 | Home Game 44 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y | July 19, 2023 | First Pitch 11:05 a.m. |

SUBWAY SERIES:The Hudson Valley Renegades welcome in the Brooklyn Cyclones to Heritage Financial Park for the second and final time this season. The Cyclones have won the first two series by winning four out of the six games in each meeting. Although, the Renegades clinched the South Atlantic League North First Half Championship on June 20 in Brooklyn after no-hitting the Cyclones through 8.1 innings. The Renegades make one more trip to Maimonides Park in August.

LAST TIME OUT: The Hudson Valley Renegades dropped the series opener 7-4 to the Brooklyn Cyclones on Tuesday night. Spencer Jones led off the bottom of the first with a solo blast, his fourth leadoff home run of the season. Brooklyn plated seven unanswered runs beginning with a pair of home runs in the second. The Renegades used a pair of triples from Alexander Vargas and Grant Richardson in the fourth to cut the deficit in half to 7-4. Harrison Cohen, Carlos Gómez, and Joel Valdez combined to throw 4.0 shutout frames out of the bullpen in the loss.

THREE IS THE MAGIC NUMBER:In Tuesday's game, the Renegades tallied two triples in the loss to the Brooklyn Cyclones. It was their sixth contest this season where the team compiled two or more. Hudson Valley collected a season-high three in Brooklyn on June 21st.

ROSTER NEWS:On Tuesday, the New York Yankees announced the promotions of pitchers Brock Selvidge and Shane Gray from Single-A Tampa. Selvidge is currently the Yankees' No. 28 prospect per MLB Pipeline and recorded a 3.38 ERA in 14 starts while striking out 91 in 77.1 innings this season. Gray has pitched in 24 contests this year for the Tarpons, sporting a 4.26 ERA.

INTO THE TOP 100:Baseball America released its in-season Top 100 Prospects list update on Friday, and the Yankees claimed six players on the list. 2023 Renegades Chase Hampton (#60) and Spencer Jones (#98) entered the list for the first time. They were joined by former Renegades Oswald Peraza (#56), Jasson Domínguez (#71), Austin Wells (#86) and Everson Pereira (#96).

PAVING THE WAY:Since June 1st, the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff leads all of MiLB with 2.70 ERA in this span. Hudson Valley pitching has also punched out 431 batters in 330.1 innings, the top of the list as well. The Brooklyn Cyclones sit second with a 2.88 ERA.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Since his promotion from Single-A Tampa on June 29th, Agustin Ramírez is 22-for-54 (.407) with nine doubles, two home runs, 10 RBIs, two walks, and seven runs in 13 games. He recorded a hit and reached base safely in his first six games while also already collecting seven multi-contests in his brief time in High-A. The Renegades catcher recorded at least one extra-base hit in five straight games from July 7th - July 16th.

STARTERS AIN'T TOO SHABBY: Since May 31st against Aberdeen, the rotation for Hudson Valley has seen some outstanding pitching. In this span, Renegades starters own a 2.54 ERA (202.1 IP, 127 H, 70 R, 57 ER, 93 BB, 253 K), the best in Minor League Baseball in that span. The rotation leads also leads MiLB in strikeouts (253) while the 202.1 innings are good for third place.

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR:The Renegades have played in 24 one-run games this season and they own an 11-13 record (.458) in those contests. In June, nine of the 13 Renegades' losses were decided by two runs or less.

WALK THIS WAY: Spencer Jones became the ninth Renegade this season to work three or more walks in a single game on Friday night against Bowling Green. He's the first player to accomplish this feat since Ben Cowles on May 17 vs Brooklyn. Since the second half began on June 20th, Jones is tied for the team lead with 13 walks in 78 plate appearances which is good for fourth-most in the South Atlantic League.

THE K-ZONE:The Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff has been dominant all season long at getting swings-and-misses and they have been rewarded for it. The 'Gades currently own the second-highest strikeout total in all of Minor League Baseball. The Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN--AA) have struck out 971 batters compared to 963 for Hudson Valley this year. The Renegades tied their season-high with 19 strikeouts against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on July 2nd. The mark also tied their franchise record, which they recorded earlier this season on April 23rd versus the Rome Braves.

SPONGEBOB SANCHEZ:In the second half of the season, Renegades OF Aldenis Sánchez has started to pick things up offensively. Since the second half began on June 20, Sánchez is hitting .308/.345/.423 with four doubles, one triple, nine RBIs, and four stolen bases. His 10-game hitting streak is the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League. Sánchez also reached base safely in 12 of the first 14 games in the second half.

FORMER 'GADES IN THE BRONX:On Sunday, the New York Yankees recalled Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton. Peraza played in 28 games for the Hudson Valley Renegades in 2021 before making his Major League debut last season. Peraza joins Anthony Volpe as the two former Renegades currently on the Yankees Major League roster.

