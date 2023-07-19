Grasshoppers Defeat the Blue Rocks, 12-0 in First Game of Away Series

WILMINGTON, DE - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 12-0 on Tuesday, July 18. The Grasshoppers improved to 5-13 on the second half of the season while the Blue Rocks fell to 6-13. Greensboro outhit Wilmington 13-4 while the Blue Rocks had one mishap.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was outfielder Tres Gonzalez as he went 3-4 with three RBI, two runs scored, and two free bases. Sammy Siani tallied a triple while Will Matthiessen and Luke Brown each recorded a double.

Starting on the rubber for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Bubba Chandler as he tallied eight strikeouts and gave up three hits and three free bases for 5.2 scoreless innings. Chandler took the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 4-3 on the season.

Kyle Luckham took the loss for the Blue Rocks and fell to 2-2 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their away series against the Blue Rocks today, Wednesday, July 19. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

