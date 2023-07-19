Blue Rocks Fall Apart Late to Drop Game Two

The Wilmington Blue Rocks dropped game two of their six game series to the Greensboro Grasshoppers 12-3 after surrendering a five spot in the seventh inning.

It was an early day for the Blue Rocks today. After last night's 12-0 loss to the Grasshoppers, the Rocks had to bounce back early with an 11:05am start.

After a quick two outs, starter Bryan Caceres found himself in some trouble after allowing a two-out double to Jase Bowen and an RBI single to Will Matthiessen to give the Grasshoppers an early 1-0 lead.

In the top of the third, the Grasshoppers continued to add onto their lead. A one-out triple for Bowen was followed by an RBI single for Matthiessen to make it 2-0. Matthiessen would later score on an RBI double off the bat of Shawn Ross and the Grasshoppers would score twice more in the third to make it 4-0.

In the fourth, the Rocks finally got some offense going. A one-out single for Will Frizzell sparked a three-run inning that would be capped off by newcomer Branden Boissiere's first career High A hit: a two-run double to make it a 4-3 game.

After a few scoreless innings, the Grasshoppers hopped to a five-run seventh inning. A leadoff double for Maikol Escotto got things going but with bases loaded and one away, Eli Wilson put the game out of reach. A bases clearing double by Wilson would turn into an inside the park grand slam, after a throwing error by catcher Geraldi Diaz allowed Wilson to score and make it a 9-3 ball game.

The Grasshoppers would tack on three more runs in the top half of the ninth to make it 12-3 and the Rocks would go down quietly in their half of the ninth to conclude the game.

The teams will be back at it again tomorrow night for game three. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

