Grasshoppers Beat the Blue Rocks, 12-3 in Second Game of Away Series

July 19, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - The Greensboro Grasshoppers beat the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 12-3 on Wednesday, July 19, for the second game of its away series. The Grasshoppers improved to 6-13 in the second half of the season while the Blue Rocks fell to 6-14. Greensboro outhit Wilmington 15-5 as the Blue Rocks had one mishap.

Leading at the plate for the Grasshoppers was outfielder Tres Gonzalez as he went 3-6 with a double, two RBI, and one run scored. Following behind was outfielder Luke Brown as he went 3-5 with a double, two RBI, and one run scored. Jase Bowen roped in a triple while doubles were also tallied by Maikol Escotto, Will Matthiessen, Shawn Ross, and Eli Wilson.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Jake Stevenson as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up one hit on three scoreless innings. Valentin Linarez recorded the win for the Grasshoppers for his first of the season.

Bryan Caceres took the loss for the Blue Rocks and fell to 0-3 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their away series against the Blue Rocks tomorrow, Thursday, July 20. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.