Carr Homers, But Claws Lose Lead, Fall 8-7 at Winston-Salem

July 19, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The BlueClaws let an eighth inning lead slip away as Winston-Salem scored five times with two outs and rallied to top Jersey Shore 8-7 on Wednesday afternoon at Truist Stadium.

Jersey Shore (42-43) lost a three run lead in the eighth inning on Tuesday night. They fell back under .500 for the first time since they were 17-18 and have dropped the first two games against the Dash.

The BlueClaws used a seven run third inning, matching their largest inning of the year, to open a 7-2 lead. The inning included an two run single from Nick Ward, an RBI single from Leandro Pineda, and an RBI single by Erick Brito to give Jersey Shore a 4-2 lead.

Jared Carr then came up and smashed a three-run home run, his third of the year, to give the BlueClaws a 7-2 advantage.

After Winston-Salem got a run back on a passed ball in the fourth, the score remained 7-3 into the eighth inning. After Malik Binns got the first two outs, the next three batters walked. Matt Russell came on and allowed a two-run single to Cabrera Weaver and a two-run double to Jacob Burke to tie the game. After an intentional walk, Wilfred Veras singled home Burke with the go-ahead run.

Jake Palisch came on in the ninth and threw a scoreless inning to end the game and earn his third save. Russell (4-5) took the loss, charged with two runs in the five-run eighth inning.

Ward had three hits in the loss while Arturo De Freitas had two for Jersey Shore.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Rafael Marcano starts for Jersey Shore.

