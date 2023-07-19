Rally Lifts Renegades past Brooklyn in Matinee

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades stormed back late and plated three runs in the bottom of the eighth to defeat the Brooklyn Cyclones 6-4 on Wednesday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park.

For the second straight game, the Renegades offense homered in the first inning to take an early lead. With Ben Cowles at first base, Rafael Flores sliced a home run down the right field line off Robert Colina to hand Hudson Valley a 2-0 advantage.

Brooklyn cut into the deficit in the fourth off Brendan Beck as Stanley Consuegra belted a solo home run to left field. Beck allowed just the one run on three hits and struck out three across a career-high four innings while getting no-decision.

After Shane Gray tossed a scoreless fifth inning, the Cyclones plated two in the sixth. Alex Ramirez began the inning with a single before advancing to third on a pickoff attempt error from Gray. Two batters later, William Lugo, drove home Ramirez on a sacrifice fly to tie the game at two. Consuegra then blasted his second home run of the game to give Brooklyn their first lead of the game at 3-2.

The lead didn't last long for the Cyclones though as Spencer Jones stepped to the plate with one out in the sixth and hit a line drive home run to deep left-center field off Joshua Cornielly to tie the game at three. It was his 12th home run of the season and second in his last two games.

The lead fell back to Brooklyn in the top of the eighth as Lugo collected his second sacrifice fly of the day off Jack Neely to give the Cyclones a 4-3 advantage.

Hudson Valley scored the game's decisive runs in the eighth against Luis Montas (0-1). The right-hander retired the first two batters before Cowles reached on a fielding error committed by Junior Tilien. Agustin Ramírez then singled before Flores drove both home on a two-RBI double to retake a 5-4 lead. Alexander Vargas singled home Flores a few batters later to provide some cushion at 6-4.

Mateo Gil doubled off the wall in left field to begin the ninth, before Neely (5-2) retired the next three batters to slam the door on Brooklyn and hold on for the win. The Renegades and Cyclones continue their six-game series on Thursday night at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 6:45 p.m. Hudson Valley will send RHP Zach Messinger (1-7, 3.80) to the hill opposite of RHP Blade Tidwell (6-3, 3.45) for the Cyclones.

Renegades Record: 49-37, 10-10

