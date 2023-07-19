Dash Complete Second Straight Comeback, Edge BlueClaws 8-7

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - For the second consecutive game, the Winston-Salem Dash completed an eighth-inning comeback over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. Wednesday afternoon, the Dash topped the BlueClaws 8-7 in game two of a six-game homestand.

Winston-Salem opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. Jacob Burke was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame, marking his 50th consecutive game reaching base. Wilfred Veras ripped a single to center to score Burke, and Tim Elko clubbed a solo shot to left field in the next at-bat, giving the Dash an early 2-0 lead.

Josimar Cousin was on the mound for Winston-Salem, and he ran into some trouble in the third. He loaded the bases with two hits and a hit batter, and with two outs, the BlueClaws surged. Three consecutive singles off Cousin gave Jersey Shore a 4-2 lead, and Hunter Dollander entered in relief.

Dollander surrendered a 3-run homer to Jared Carr, the first batter he faced, and the BlueClaws jumped ahead 7-2. The Dash tacked on a run in the bottom of the fourth, and the 7-3 score held until the eighth.

In the bottom of the inning, Winston-Salem rallied with two outs. The six, seven and eight batters walked in succession to load the bases, and Caberea Weaver came through to knock a 2-run single.

Burke followed it up with a 2-run double to right field to knot the game at 7, and shortly thereafter, Veras laced an RBI single to right field to give the Dash an 8-7 lead. Jake Palisch came on for the save opportunity and was nails in the ninth.

He fanned two in six pitches and eventually struck out a third to seal Winston-Salem's 8-7 win. Palisch notched his third save of the season, and Chase Plymell picked up the win. Jersey Shore's Matt Russell was charged with his fifth loss of the year.

Veras and Burke tallied 2 RBI apiece in the win, and Elko and Shawn Goosenberg added multi-hit performances. The Dash took a 2-0 series lead with the victory and look to win a third straight Thursday night.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

