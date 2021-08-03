Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Myrtle Beach

August 3, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







Tonight the Fireflies begin a 12-game homestand, starting versus the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 pm at Segra Park. LHP Rylan Kaufman (2-3, 4.33 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and the Pelicans opt to toss RHP Jose Miguel Gonzalez (3-4, 5.00 ERA).

It's Miller Lite $2 Tuesday at Segra Park, all fans in attendance can purchase hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite for just $2. To purchase tickets, visit FirefliesTickets.com.

---

COLUMBIA PLATES SIX IN THE FIFTH TO WIN 10-6: The Fireflies used a big fifth inning, where they scored half a dozen runs, to beat the RiverDogs 10-6 Sunday at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark. With the score tied 1-1, Diego Hernandez ran out an infield single to short to get aboard. The centerfielder tried to steal second and on an errant throw was able to advance to third with nobody out to set the table for the inning. Rubendy Jaquez drew a walk to put runners on the corners for Saul Garza who broke the dead heat with a bloop single to right to put Columbia in the lead 2-1.

HITTING HIS STRIDE: Kale Emshoff ended the series against the RiverDogs on a high note, going 7-9 over Saturday and Sunday, hitting a homer and driving in four RBI. Saturday, he had the Fireflies second four-hit game of the season, matching Darryl Collins, who accomplished the feat in May. Then Sunday, Emshoff and Familia hit back-to-back homers to push the Fireflies lead to five. It was the first time two Fireflies did that since Emshoff and Juan Carlos Negret hit back-to-back homers July 2 at Augusta. Emshoff finished July hitting .275 after only hitting .100 in June. The back stop had a .310 average in May this year.

DESIGNATED... HITTER?: Prior to Kale Emshoff's 4-5 evening at the plate Saturday, Columbia Fireflies designated hitters were hitting .204 this season. The career-high four-hit evening helped bump that average up to .215. Emshoff became just the second Fireflies batter to tally four hits in a single game, matching Darryl Collins, who accomplished the feat May 19 at Atrium Health Ballpark against the Kannapolis Cannonballers. As a team, Columbia is hitting .230 this season through their first 76 games.

REBOUNDING WITH STYLE: Last week, starter Anderson Paulino rebounded from his worst start of the season against Myrtle Beach. The righty allowed nine runs and 11 hits in the outing, both of which are season highs in that start on the road. He returned to Segra Park with a career-high seven strikeouts in five two-hit innings where Paulino did not allow a run to score. He kept the trend going with six no-hit innings in relief to start off the doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. He's now allowed two hits in his last 11 innings on the bump.

SAVING GRACE: After a tough start to the season, Zack Phillips has turned things around in his last few outings with the Fireflies. He has now only allowed one earned run in his last six innings (1.50 ERA) to drop his season ERA to 3.65. He began July giving up five runs in four innings. Phillips started the season in Quad Cities where he had a 7.2 inning scoreless streak before he was sent to Columbia.

ON THE PODIUM: Following the Major League All-Star Break, and at the half-way point of the 2021 Low-A East season, it's a good time to highlight a few individuals who are making a name for themselves around the league. Outfielder Juan Carlos Negret is proving to be one of the best sluggers in the league, pacing the Low-A East with 18 homers and tallying the second-most RBI, with 54 so far this season. Tolbert has stolen the second-most bases of anyone in the League. He has 37 already this year. On the mound, two pitchers have really contributed in a big way for Columbia.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from August 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.