RiverDogs Starter Taj Bradley Promoted to Bowling Green

August 3, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - On Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Rays announced that pitcher Taj Bradley has been promoted from the Charleston RiverDogs roster to High-A Bowling Green. Bradley becomes the ninth RiverDogs player to receive a promotion during the 2021 season. The team added pitcher Sandy Gaston and outfielder Beau Brundage from the Florida Complex League and activated pitcher Ben Brecht from the injured list.

Bradley went 9-3 with a 1.76 earned run average during his time in the Lowcountry. Among qualified pitchers, the 20-year old leads Minor League Baseball in ERA and opposing batting average. He also leads the Low-A East in wins, ERA, opponents' batting average and WHIP, while ranking third in strikeouts.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Bradley in the fifth round of the 2018 draft out of Redan High School in Stone Mountain, GA. He was ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 21 prospect in the Rays farm system entering the season. During the 2019 campaign, the right-hander went 2-5 with a 3.18 ERA in 12 appearances at rookie-level Princeton. He struck out 57 batters in 51.0 innings.

Gaston signed with the Rays for $2.61 million out of Cuba as a 16-year old in 2018. Now 19, the right-hander features a fastball that consistently registers in the upper-90s. He has appeared in seven games with the FCL Rays this season, posting a 1-0 record and 3.20 ERA. Gaston struck out 32 batters in 19.2 innings, limiting opposing hitters to a .115 batting average.

Brundage, 24, was selected by the Rays in the 33rd round of the 2018 draft out of the University of Portland. He has played in eight games with the FCL Rays this season, batting .182 with a home run and three runs batted in. The outfielder split the the 2019 campaign between short-season Hudson Valley and Low-A Bowling Green.

The RiverDogs open a six-game homestand on Tuesday night by hosting the Augusta GreenJackets at 7:05 p.m.

