Tanner Driskill Returns to FredNats; Rutledge to IL

August 3, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC - The Washington Nationals announced on Tuesday that right-handed pitcher Tanner Driskill has been transferred from Advanced-A Wilmington to the Fredericksburg Nationals, and right-handed pitcher Jackson Rutledge has been placed on the injured list retroactive to August 2.

Driskill, 25, began the season with the FredNats and went 0-1 with a 5.89 earned run average in 11 relief appearances. He was transferred to the Wilmington Blue Rocks on June 17, did not make an appearance, and returned to the FredNats on June 18. On June 22, he was transferred back to Wilmington. In 10 appearances with the Blue Rocks, Driskill went 0-1 with a 9.42 earned run average.

Rutledge, 21, is 1-1 with a 6.75 earned run average in two starts with the FredNats. He last pitched on July 29 against Delmarva, striking out seven batters over 5.0 scoreless innings.

In addition, left-handed pitcher Lucas Knowles has been sent on a rehab assignment to the FCL Nationals retroactive to August 2. Knowles, 23, has been on the injured list since June 18. In nine appearances with the FredNats this season, Knowles is 0-1 with a 5.91 earned run average.

Driskill will wear uniform number 17. The Fredericksburg active roster currently stands at 28 players.

The Fredericksburg Nationals begin a six-game road series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Tuesday night. First pitch from Segra Stadium is scheduled for 6:30. Fans can listen live to a free radio broadcast on the FredNats Baseball Network, or watch Fayetteville's live video broadcast with a subscription to MiLB.tv.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low-A East League. They are playing their inaugural 2021 season at the brand new, state-of-the-art FredNats Ballpark located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from August 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.