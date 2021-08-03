Mudcats and Cannon Ballers Postponed in Zebulon

August 3, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON - Tonight's game between the Carolina Mudcats and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers has been postponed due to persistent rain at Five County Stadium. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, featuring two seven-inning games, on Wednesday with game one beginning at 4:00 p.m. and game two starting no earlier than 7:00 p.m. at Five County Stadium. The stadium gates will open at 3:30 p.m.

As per team policy, fans may exchange their tickets to Tuesday's postponed game for seats to a future regular season home game for a ticket of equal value. There are no cash refunds for tickets or parking.

Tuesday's game was scheduled as the first of six games scheduled between Kannapolis and Carolina at Five County Stadium. The current homestand will now feature a doubleheader tomorrow for Winning Wednesday and Micro Brews Thursday. The weekend fun then continues with ECU Night with an ECU themed souvenir hat giveaway and CBS17 Friday Night Fireworks on Friday night. Saturday will feature a throwback souvenir jersey giveaway for the first 600 fans and 90s Night. The series will conclude with WakeMed Five County Family Sunday and $6.00 box seat tickets on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m.

Special ticket packages, group options, single-game tickets and suite packages in the US Foods Club Level are all on sale now at carolinamudcats.com, (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

The Carolina Mudcats are the official Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are in their 31st consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from August 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.