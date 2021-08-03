2021 CSRA Job & Career Fair Set for Tuesday, August 10th

August 3, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Low-A East affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to announce that on August 10th, while the GreenJackets take on the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (White Sox) at 7:05 p.m., SRP Park will also play host to the 2021 CSRA Job & Career Fair from 6-8 p.m. Fans who bring a resume to the SRP Park Box Office can get a $5 General Admission/Standing Room Only ticket which will gain them admission into the ballpark for both the GreenJackets game, and the Job & Career Fair.

"We are excited to bring this community event back to SRP Park and welcome the CSRA to join us and learn more about what is available throughout the CSRA," GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger stated. "This is going to be a dynamic event where GreenJackets guests can not only enjoy an entertaining night of baseball, but they will also have the opportunity to network with local businesses and colleges in the CSRA."

Businesses from the CSRA that are scheduled to attend include: Augusta Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Aiken Technical College, GA Army National Guard, Augusta Technical College, Augusta University Health, Augusta University, Bridgestone, Cintas, Crowne Plaza North Augusta, Dalzell Design Landscape, E-Z-GO/Textron, Family Y of Greater Augusta, Georgia National Guard, Jani-King, Leidos, MAU Workforce Solutions, SRP Federal Credit Union, TaxSlayer, T-Mobile, WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone, and more.

Along with the Job & Career Fair, it's also First Responder Tuesday presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors. All Fire, Police, and EMS can receive $2 off reserved or general admission (standing room only) ticket options with valid ID at the SRP Park Box Office. Additionally, it is the SweetWater Brewing Company Collector's Cup Series #4 where fans can receive a collector's cup! GreenJackets fans will be able to enjoy any of the SweetWater Draft Products throughout the ballpark for only $5 from 6-8 p.m.

Fans who bring a resume to the SRP Park Box Office can get a $5 General Admission/Standing Room Only ticket which will get them admission into the ballpark for both the GreenJackets game, and the Job Fair. For more information, fans can go to the SRP Park Box office, visit GreenJacketsbaseball.com or call (803) 349-WINS (9467).

Tickets start at only $9. To learn more or purchase your tickets visit www.greenjacketsbaseball.com/tickets

To stay up to date on all things GreenJackets follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and sign up for the 'Jackets Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://bit.ly/AGJBuzz.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from August 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.