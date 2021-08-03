RiverDogs-GreenJackets Postponed on Tuesday Night

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs scheduled game against the Augusta GreenJackets on Tuesday night was postponed due to heavy rain at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, featuring two seven-inning games on Wednesday night. The first game will begin at 5:05 p.m. with the second starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest.

Ticketholders for the postponed game on Tuesday will receive a credit in their MyTickets account good for a ticket to another RiverDogs home game in the 2021 season. Those credits will be received within 3-4 days. Ticketholders who wish to use their credit during this week's homestand should contact the box office at (843) 723-7241.

