Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Myrtle Beach

The Columbia Fireflies meet with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans for game three of a six-game set at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark at 7:05 pm tonight. LHP Rylan Kaufman (2-3, 4.35 ERA) climbs the hill for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Manuel Espinoza (4-6, 4.48 ERA).

The Fireflies return home to Segra Park for a six-game homestand with the Charleston RiverDogs August 31. It all starts with a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday where hot dogs, popcorn, fountain soda and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite are all only $2. You can purchase tickets at FirefliesTickets.com.

EARLY ERRORS SINK FIREFLIES IN 8-3 LOSS TO PELICANS: The Columbia Fireflies committed a pair of errors in the first inning, allowing three unearned runs to score in an 8-3 loss to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Wednesday night at TicketReturn.com Field. After taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, when Diego Hernandez came home from third on a Darryl Collins single up the middle, Anderson Paulino (L, 6-6) took the bump for Columbia (45-53). The righty walked the lead-off batter before Jordan Nwogu reached on an error to set up the inning. Owen Cassie and Jacob Wetzel then hit back-to-back singles to put Myrtle Beach (49-49) on top 2-1 and the Pelicans never looked back. Ed Howard hit a two out, two RBI single to close out the inning and put Myrtle Beach on top 4-1.

CHALLENGING LEAGUE TOP MARKS: Fireflies outfielder Juan Carlos Negret has established himself as an all-or-nothing hitter during the 2021 campaign. The slugger leads the Low-A East League with 21 homers, which is the most in a single season in Fireflies history. He trails just Dash Winningham, who hit 25 homers between the 2016 and 2017 campaigns for the most all-time homers in Fireflies history. Negret has also done an excellent job at producing RBI this season. Despite having a sub-.200 batting average, Negret has driven in 67 RBI, which is good for the second most in the league in the 2021 campaign. He trails only Charleston's Diego Infante, who has sent home 69 RBI for the 67-29 RiverDogs this season.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: Fireflies outfielder Darryl Collins has been on a roll since the second game of a July 22 twin bill with the Augusta GreenJackets. Although he didn't have a hit in the first four games of the stretch, Collins was able to draw six walks, which jump started a now 16-game on-base streak, which is tied with Tyler Tolbert for the longest stretch for a Fireflies hitter this season. Despite having just a .231 batting average during the stretch, Collins has been able to record a .453 on-base percentage during the stretch, drawing 18 walks and getting hit by four pitches during the remarkable span. The lefty has also scored nine runs and driven in 11 RBI in his last 16 contests.

WILY WALLACE: Righty reliever Chase Wallace has turned around his season in the month of August. After recording a season-worst 10.24 ERA throughout 9.2 innings in July, the Tennessee-native has already worked 12 innings in August and has allowed only a pair of earned runs. Limiting opponents to a .196 average, Wallace has maintained a 1.50 ERA in the month of August.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: A.J. Franklin spun three scoreless frames Saturday, bringing his tally to 5.2 scoreless innings while donning a Fireflies uniform. It hasn't always been clean for the Vanderbilt-product, who has a 1.59 WHIP with the Fireflies so far. He has walked seven batters and allowed a pair of his in his four outings with Columbia, but he has been able to work around trouble to keep runs from scoring in each of his outings so far.

SUNDAY SCARIES: The Columbia Fireflies are 5-8 on Sundays this season. The .385 winning percentage is by far the worst mark for the Fireflies on any day of the week. Columbia is actually above .500 on Tuesdays and Thursdays this season. The team holds a 7-6 record on Tuesdays and a 10-8 record on Thursdays this season. Columbia would have to win each of their remaining Sunday games to finish the year with a .500 record to start the week.

