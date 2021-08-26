'Birds Coast to Victory over Red Sox

SALEM, VA - The Delmarva Shorebirds busted out double digit hits for the second time in three games to help capture a 6-3 win over the Salem Red Sox on Thursday night at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

The Shorebirds win (56-43) over the Red Sox (58-41) coupled with the Carolina Mudcats loss to the Fredericksburg Nationals moves the Shorebirds to just four games out of a playoff spot in the Low-A East League.

The scoring for Delmarva started in the second inning with two away after back-to-back walks to Ryne Ogren and Connor Pavolony. Darell Hernaiz then swatted a single to center to score Ogren to put Delmarva ahead 1-0.

In the third, John Rhodes singled to start the frame and two outs later Darell Hernaiz sent him to third with another base hit. Collin Burns then roped a single to right to score Rhodes, but was then caught in a rundown where he was tagged out but not before Hernaiz raced all the way home from first to make it 3-0.

Hernaiz and Burns teamed up for consecutive base hits with one out in the seventh. One out later, Colton Cowser knocked a base hit to center to plate Hernaiz, extending the lead to 4-0.

Salem finally got on the board in the bottom of the seventh. Niki Kavadas doubled and advanced to third on an error to start the inning and then scored on a Ceddanne Rafaela sacrifice fly.

Insurance runs came in for the Shorebirds in the ninth thanks to a sacrifice fly from Burns and an RBI double from Coby Mayo.

The extra cushion proved useful as Salem plated two runs in the last of ninth on an error, but Thomas Girard got the final out of the ballgame and stranded the tying run at the plate to seal the 6-3 win for the Shorebirds.

Jake Lyons (4-3) collected his second straight win with five shutout innings. Lyons punched out six while walking just two and allowing one hit. Dating to his last start he has now fired 10 straight scoreless frames.

Bradley Blalock (3-6) absorbed the loss for Salem after conceding three runs in four innings on six hits and two walks, striking out two.

Girard faced one batter to collect his fourth save, inducing a game-ending fielder's choice.

Darell Hernaiz went 3-for-4 with an RBI out of the no. 9 hole for Delmarva while Cowser was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base. The performance extended Cowser's hit streak to eight straight and it was his second straight multi-hit game as well.

The Shorebirds and Red Sox duel again on Friday, August 27. Carlos Tavera (0-0, 0.00) makes his first start for Delmarva against Jeremy Wu-Yelland (0-3, 4.06) for Salem. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on Fox Sports 960 AM and streaming online on IHeartRadio with Sam Jellinek on the call. MiLB.TV coverage will be provided by Salem.

