Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - vs. Fayetteville

August 26, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







The Down East Wood Ducks and Fayetteville Woodpeckers continue their series tonight at 7:00 p.m. from Grainger Stadium. RHP

Nick Lockhart (1-0, 9.89) gets the start for the Wood Ducks and Fayetteville will turn to RHP Elian Rodriguez (1-2, 3.86)

WOOD DUCKS WIN IN EXTRAS AGAINST FAYETTEVILLE:

The Down East Wood Ducks tallied their sixth walkoff win of the season with a 5-4 win in 11 innings against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Wednesday night.

John Matthews had a career day as he set a career-high with 12 strikeouts.

ROAD WARRIORS: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road.

Right now, the Wood Ducks are 34-20 (.623) on the road this season.

This season, the Woodies have only lost two road series and are 6-2-1 with one six-game sweep and a series split against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret

to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 53-27 on the season.

Currently, the Wood Ducks are the top team in all of MiLB in stolen bases (248) .

Jayce Easley (57), Luisangel Acuña (37) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their two primary and best base stealers.

Alejandro Osuna (16), Angel Aponte (14), Keithron Moss (14), and Thomas Saggese (11) have also been active on the base paths this season.

Every member of the active roster has at least one stolen base.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME: The Woodies have been .500 or better at home for

the first time since May 13th when they won their first two home games of 2021 against the Mudcats.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM:

The Woodies are outscoring opponents 526 - 466 and 143 - 109 in the first two innings.

Down East is 16-4 when they score first at home, and 44-13 overall when they score first.

MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL, WHAT'S THE FAIREST JERSEY OF THEM ALL?: The Wood Ducks

have plenty of jerseys to choose from when they take the field.

Currently they have a 34-20 road record and are 24-20 at home.

When they suit up in their camo jerseys, the Wood Ducks have a 29-19 record overall, with a 6-6 record at home.

Their green jersey owns the best winning percentage (.632) with an 12-7 record this season.

Down East has played ten games in specialty jersey's and are 6-4.

As the Avocados Luchadores, they are 2-2 and are 1-1 as the Collard Greens at home this season.

This season, the Wood Ducks have a winning record with every jersey they've worn this season.

ROLLER COASTER RIDE:

After a great start to the season, the Woodies saw inconsistent play through June and most of July.

Down East played .500 baseball in the month of July, going 14-14 with a team ERA of 5.99.

The Woodies are now 15-6 in the month of August, with a 4.05 ERA.

With their win last night, Down East is outscoring their opponents 137-100 through 21 games in August.

BUT CAN THEY GET ON BASE?: The Wood Ducks have seen a lot of streaks this season.

Although they're in the middle of the pack in the Low-A East in OBP (.339) the Woodies have seen some of their players reach some impressive on-base streaks.

Jayce Easley's season-high is a 25-game on-base streak (7/4 - 8/3).

Luisangel Acuña has four on-base streaks of 5+ and two of 10+ games, with his season-high at 16 straight games.

The highest active streak is 23 games and that belongs to Cristian Inoa.

