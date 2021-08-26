Ramos' Big Night on Offense Guides Ballers to Second Straight Win over Hillcats

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Backed by an effective night at the plate from Bryan Ramos and multiple standout performances from the bullpen, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers sunk the Lynchburg Hillcats for the second straight night at Atrium Health Ballpark, winning 5-4 on Thursday.

RHP Sean Burke made his Cannon Ballers debut on the hill, delivering two innings of no-hit baseball and allowing one run with three walks and four strikeouts. RHP Angel Acevedo entered in relief of Burke in the third, grinding away for four innings, allowing two runs on three hits, walking one and tallying four punchouts.

Lynchburg wasted no time in opening the scoring, tallying a run on a Micael Ramirez sacrifice fly that scored Petey Halpin to make it 1-0 Hillcats.

Korey Holland contributed with a two-run home run in the top of the fourth. The 399-foot long-ball allowed Jorge Burgos to cross the plate to expand Lynchburg's lead to 3-0.

After Ramos snapped his 15-day hitless streak with a double, the Ballers got on the board with a run in the bottom of the fourth. Jayson Gonzalez reached on a throwing error later in the frame, allowing Ramos to cross the plate and cut the Hillcats lead to 3-1.

Ramos' great day continued in the bottom of the seventh with a stretch of offense. Shawn Goosenberg opened the scoring in the inning with an RBI single that scored James Beard to make it 3-2 before Ramos tallied his two RBIs on a single to give Kannapolis a 4-3 lead. Adam Hackenberg quickly followed Ramos' two-RBI single with an RBI single of his own, scoring Ramos and giving Kannapolis a 5-3 advantage.

LHP Garvin Alston (W, 2-2) notched the victory for the Ballers on the mound, working 2.0 innings and striking out two en route to the W on Thursday.

LHP Jaime Arias began the night for Lynchburg on the mound, firing 5.2 innings and allowing one run on three hits, striking out six and walking two. RHP Zach Hart (L, 5-2) relieved Arias in the sixth, allowing four runs on five hits, walking one and punching out three.

Holland tallied his third RBI of the ballgame in the top of the eighth with an RBI single to center field, scoring Alexfri Planez and cutting the Ballers lead to 5-4.

The Cannon Ballers are back in action Friday night for the fourth of six matchups with the Hillcats with first pitch set at 7:00 p.m. on Friday. A marquee pitching matchup is on tap with both teams sending out top prospects. Kannapolis will toss out RHP Drew Dalquist (2-9, 5.24 ERA), while Lynchburg has designated RHP Lenny Torres (2-5, 4.95 ERA) as their starter.

