Alastre and Yankosky Promoted, Strom Released

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Thursday that Fredericksburg relievers Tomás Alastre and Tyler Yankosky have been transferred to Advanced-A Wilmington, and that right-handed pitcher Leif Strom has been released.

Alastre, 23, appeared in 26 games out of the bullpen for the FredNats. He went 2-3 with a 6.53 earned run average, striking out 44 batters in 40.0 relief innings and going 1-for-3 in save opportunities.

Yankosky, 23, went 2-0 with a 3.13 earned run average for the FredNats in 17 relief appearances. He held opponents to a .229 average in 23.0 innings, and went 1-for-2 in save opportunities.

Strom, 24, was the Opening Day starter on May 4 and recorded the first strikeout in FredNats history. He went 1-4 with a 4.50 earned run average in 27 appearances, 25 of which came out of the bullpen. He finished 12 games on the mound, going 1-for-3 in save opportunities.

The active roster currently stands at 26.

