Down East Wood Ducks Announce Front Office Changes

August 26, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks have announced that Jon Clemmons, the team's assistant general manager of sales, has been elevated to the team's general manager. Clemmons will continue to report to Wade Howell, who served as General Manager of the Woodies since 2017, and was elevated to VP over the Woodies and Hickory Crawdads in 2019.

"Jon's leadership with the sales team and involvement in the local community have been a key to our success since our inaugural season", said Sean Decker, EVP, Sports & Entertainment, Texas Rangers. "We are excited about Jon leading our team and look forward to the future."

A graduate of North Carolina State University with a degree in Business Management and a Master's in Business Administration from Lenoir-Rhyne University, Clemmons has worked in Minor League Baseball since 2006. He began his career as a Marketing and Promotions intern with the Carolina Mudcats and in 2008 was named the Director of Ticket Operations. He remained in that role until 2010. After his stint with the Mudcats he spent the next six years working with the Asheville Tourists, with his final three seasons (2014-2016) as the assistant general manager of the team. In 2016, Clemmons joined the Down East Wood Ducks as the Director of Sales and was named the assistant general manager of sales in 2019.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am -4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from August 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.