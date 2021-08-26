Charleston Wins on Back-To-Back Nights

North Augusta, SC - After the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) lost the opener on Tuesday night, they responded with back-to-back wins. A 7-2 victory on Thursday gave the visitors an advantage in the six-game series.

Andrew Hoffman was great on the mound. Hoffman allowed only two runs over five innings of work. An Abiezel Ramirez RBI single in the fourth inning, followed by a sacrifice fly from Johan Lopez in the fifth inning made it 2-0.

The RiverDogs offense was persistent the rest of the way. Two runs in the sixth, followed by three runs in the seventh made it a 7-0 game.

Landon Stephens homered in the eighth to end the Charleston shutout and make it a 7-2 game.

NOTES:

* Landon Stephens hit his 15th homer of the year. * Tyler Tolve went 3-for-4 * Kenny Wells pitched 1.1 scoreless innings.

HOMESTAND: Tuesday, August 24th - Sunday, August 29th vs Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays)

Friday, August 27th, 2021 vs Charleston RiverDogs - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates Open 6:00pm * Braves BUZZFest - Red Out. * SweetWater Night Specialty Jersey Auction

+ The GreenJackets will wear their specialty SweetWater Uniforms. You can bid on the game worn jerseys in the silent auction that will end at the last out of the 6th inning.! All proceeds benefit FROG (Friends of Greeneway) & North Augusta Forward.

* SweetWater Brewing Company Cup Series

+ All draft SweetWater Brewing Company Drafts are only $5 from 6-8 p.m in a collectors 21 oz cup! It's presented by SweetWater Brewing Company

* Bee A Fan Feature Friday is back where every Friday Game features a select beer on special at the Keg Stand and Chef John and Team Food & Beverage whip up a special menu option available all weekend long! Half-off draft of the night is SweetWater Brewing Company at the Keg Stand from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

+ BEE-A-Fan Feature Food Item: Give Thanks Burger: Turkey Patty, stuffing, cranberry sauce and gravy. Available at the Back 9 Grill and the Bee'Stro.

* Dr. Rogers & Andrews Night

+ Need a car magnet? The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a car magnet presented by Dr. Rogers & Andrews!

Saturday, August 28th, 2021 vs Charleston RiverDogs - 6:05 p.m.

* Gates Open at 4:30 p.m. * Military Appreciation Night

+ We'll honor our service men and women during this annual event!

* Can you say, "BOOMING FIREWORKS" ? If yes, then you're in luck. It's one of the final fireworks shows of the year and you don't want to miss it. It's presented by Augusta University Health, Coca-Cola Bottling of Augusta, E-Z-GO, SRP Federal Credit Union, TaxSlayer and WOW! Internet, Cable, & Phone * The White Claw Concert Series continues with a Pre-game concert featuring Adam Harris Thompson!

+ Guests can enjoy $2 off White Claw until first pitch

* Another Saturday, another Anthony and London Thuan State Farm Family Saturday! Come on out and cheer on the Jackets! * AU Run for the GreenJackets 5k

+ What better way to start your Saturday then by running along the Greenway and then finishing it in SRP Park? This 5k will benefit the Cross Country and Track and Field Programs at Augusta University! It start's at 7:30 a.m. Click [here] for more information._

* Flag Giveaway

+ The first 1,500 fans through the gates receive a flag presented by Rowland-Ford Funeral Home

* Media Sponsor: KICKS99

Sunday, August 29th, 2021 vs Charleston RiverDogs - 5:05 p.m.

* Girl Scout Night

+ Bring out your troop for Girl Scout Night and receive a commemorative patch. Join in for the pregame parade for troops beginning at 4:15 p.m.!

* Comic Book Hero Night

+ Capes, masks, super powers (maybe), it's all happening on this Sunday game! Don't miss Comic Book Hero Night!

* Cape Giveaway

+ First 1,000 fans receive a cape presented by Children's Hospital of Georgia

* Sunday FUNday presented thanks to Shout 94.7 - Enjoy kid-friendly themes and activities during the game! * Jr. Jackets Game presented by Best Office Solutions, Family Y of Greater Augusta, Pediatric Partners and Tum-E Yummies. Kids 12 and under get in this game for FREE by joining our FREE Club to select games throughout the season and receive great giveaways and benefits. Not a member sign up today: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/jr-jackets-activities * Post-Game Kids Run the Bases * Kids 12 and under can run the bases following the game presented By Shout 94.7 FM * Mystery Ball and Bobblehead Night

+ Take your chance and join the mystery! Proceeds from the Mystery Ball and Bobblehead event will benefit Children's Hospital of Georgia!

* SRP Park Annual Car Show

+ $15 per car includes your ticket to the game. Prizes awarded for Best Paint, Best Interior, Best Engine, Popular Vote and Best in Show. To register, contact Troy Pakusch at (803) 349-9411 or email tpakusch@greenjacketsbaseball.com.

* Bark in the Park

+ Bring out your four-legged GreenJackets fan for a night at the ballpark presented by Hollywood Feed. Please Note: Dogs are welcome in the lower seating bowl (excluding section 100). Dogs cannot go up to the WOW! Club, Suites and MurphyAdvantage.com Lounge. Dogs are free to the game. Dogs and owners must check in the Dog Waiver Table by the Main Gate Entrance. Relief areas for dogs are the Berm and behind the centerfield near the Batting Cages presented By Hollywood Feed

To learn more or purchase tickets to this homestand or any 2021 GreenJackets home game visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/tickets/promotions

The MLB Mandated clear bag policy is in effect for the 2021 season. For a complete rundown of SRP Park Gameday need to knows visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/srp-park-rules.

To stay up to date on all things GreenJackets follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitterand sign up for the 'Jackets Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://bit.ly/AGJBuzz.

Low-A East League Stories from August 26, 2021

