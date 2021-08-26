Salem's Seven Run Seventh Leads to Red Sox Victory

SALEM, VA - Ceddanne Rafaela flashed leather and hammered a homer on Wednesday night in Salem's 8-3 victory. The Red Sox were able to pick up a game in the Low-A East and now sit two games back of second place.

On Wednesday night Delmarva drew first blood in the top of the third when Darell Hernaiz reached on an error scoring Ryne Ogren. Connor Norby and Colton Cowser followed Hernaiz with a couple RBI singles to give the Shorebirds a 3-0 advantage.

The Red Sox would grab one of those runs back in the bottom half of the frame on a Tyler McDonough RBI single scoring Alex Erro. In the next three innings Salem would go down in order. It wouldn't be until the seventh when the Red Sox woke up offensively.

After Blaze Jordan knocked his first single of the day, Ceddanne Rafaela drove his ninth home run of the season to left field to tie the game at three in the bottom half of the seventh frame. Gilberto Jimenez gave the Sox the lead on a two out two run single to right field scoring Matthew Lugo and Antoni Flores. Salem would get a couple more from a Nick Decker infield single and Niko Kavadas reaching on an error to make it 8-3.

The Red Sox and Shorebirds will continue their six-game series on Thursday night at 7:05 PM.

First pitch: 7:05 PM

Time of game: 2:48

Attendance: 1,138

Venue: Salem Memorial Ballpark

