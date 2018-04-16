Colton White Reassigned to Adirondack

April 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that New Jersey has reassigned defenseman Colton White from the AHL's Binghamton Devils to Adirondack.

White, 20, skated in 47 AHL games this season with Binghamton, where he amassed nine points (2-7-9). White has also collected four points (2-2-4) from 11 games played with the Thunder this season. The 6-1 defenseman is currently in his first professional season after he was originally a fourth round draft pick by the New Jersey Devils in 2015.

The Adirondack Thunder are back in action in North Division Semifinals on Wednesday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m. for Game 4 against the Worcester Railers. All tickets in silver sections are just $10 by visiting ECHLThunder.com/gamefour. Call 518-480-3355 x1 or visit ECHLThunder.com to get tickets for all Thunder home playoff games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.