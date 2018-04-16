Muse Unprecendented in Royals History with 52 Saves in 4-3 OTL

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (0-0-3-0) dropped a 4-3 overtime contest to the Manchester Monarchs (3-0-0-0) in Game 3 of the North Division Semifinals Monday at Santander Arena. Manchester leads the series, 3-0. John Muse made 52 saves, the third straight game he's had at least 50. He is the first Royals netminder to have three straight games with more than 50 saves. Rob Hamilton scored at 17:24 of overtime. Manchester took the first two games in double overtime.

This is the second time the Royals have required overtime in three straight playoff games. The last time was in 2013 vs. Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Chris McCarthy grabbed three points (1g, 2a) to lead all players.

Matt Wilkins scored 50 seconds into regulation for a 1-0 advantage. The Monarchs answered midway through the first to tie the game at 1. McCarthy added a power-play tally to reclaim the lead. Manchester responded 43 seconds later to knot the first frame at two.

Nolan Zajac scored the lone second-period goal to give the Royals a 3-2 lead heading into the final frame of regulation. The Monarchs tallied in the third to force overtime.

The Royals were 2-for-8 on the power play and the Monarchs went 1-for-5 on the man up. Charles Williams blocked 38 shots.

Game 4 is Wed., Apr. 18 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available here or by calling 610-898-7825.

Box Score

Wilkins had the opening strike less than a minute in on a rebound from a shot by McCarthy. Nolan Zajac picked up his first postseason point with the assist.

Manchester evened the game on a man-up goal at 9:39 of the first period. Colton Saucerman hit a right-point slap shot, beating Muse blocker side to tie the game at 1. Hamilton and Kevin Morris contributed.

The Royals regained the lead 15:14 into the first period. McCarthy beat Williams left post with a backhander on the power play. Adam Schmidt and Matt Willows contributed.

Sam Kurker responded 43 seconds later to knot the game at two, knocking in a stick-side rebound from Saucerman.

The Monarchs took a seat for a delay of game penalty 3:25 into the middle frame to put the Royals on the power play. Manchester was caught with a high sticking minor penalty 1:46 later, giving the Royals a two-man advantage for 14 seconds. Zajac capitalized for his first goal of the series. McCarthy sent a high pass off the boards to set up Zajac's one-timer for the 3-2 lead.

A Royals turnover in the defensive end allowed the Monarchs to tie the game at three. Zac Lynch scored an unassisted goal at 11:21 of the third period.

Hamilton scored the game-winner 17:24 into overtime to give the Monarchs a 4-3 victory and take the 3-0 series lead.

Series Schedule

Game 1 at Manchester: Monarchs 3, Royals 2 (2 OT).

Game 2 at Manchester: Monarchs 3, Royals 2 (2 OT).

Game 3 vs. Manchester: Monarchs 4, Royals 3 (OT).

Game 4 vs. Manchester: Wed, Apr. 18, 7:00 p.m., Santander Arena

Game 5 vs. Manchester (if necessary): Thu, Apr. 19, 7:00 p.m., Santander Arena

Game 6 at Manchester (if necessary): Sat, Apr. 21, 3:00 p.m.

Game 7 at Manchester (if necessary): Tue, Apr. 24, 7:00 p.m.

2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs Tickets On Sale

the Royals return to Reading for Game 3, Game 4 and Game 5 (if necessary) at Santander Arena. Game 3 is Mon., Apr. 16, Game 4 is Wed., Apr. 18 and Game 5 is Thurs., Apr. 19 (if necessary). All playoff games at Santander Arena begin at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available here.

The Reading Royals will continue to collect donations and raise money for those affected by the Humboldt Broncos' tragedy for Reading's first two home playoff games Mon., Apr. 16 and Wed., Apr. 18 at 7:00 p.m. Proceeds from tickets purchased at this link or by calling 610-898-7825 will go to the families and others affected.

Tickets are now available for the Royals' home playoff games by calling 610-898-7825. The Royals are offering 5 playoff vouchers starting at $85. Use the five vouchers at any home playoff games. The team is also providing curbside ticket service; call 610-898-7825 and a Royals ticket staff member will provide you with your tickets outside the Lion's Den Team Store at the corner of 8th Ave. and Penn St.

Miniplans available for 2018-19!

Call 610-898-7825 to learn more about 9, 12 and 18 game mini-plans for the 2018-19 season!

2018-19 season tickets now available

Top full-season benefits include: exclusive Reading Hockey Club per seat gift, discounted rate off regular ticket prices, ticket exchange, preseason meet and greet, exclusive season ticket holder events, advanced entry and a chance to win and the Royals Owner's Suite for a game. Call 610-898-7825 and visit to join the Royals family or renew season tickets for the 2018-19 season. Visit royalshockey.com/tickets/season-tickets to learn more.

