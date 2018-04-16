Monarchs Game Day Capsule, Game 3, April 16

April 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





EXTRA, EXTRA, READ ALL ABOUT IT

For the first time in franchise history, the Monarchs played back-to-back double-overtime games in the playoffs, Friday and Saturday night at SNHU Arena. The two teams have now played 191:46 of hockey between Games 1 and 2. From the drop of the puck in Game 1, to the game-winning goal in Game 2, they have racked up seven hours and 52 minutes in game length to start the series.

ANYTHING BUT ROYAL IN OVERTIME

Reading has now lost eight straight overtime games in the playoffs, dating back to 2014. In those eight games, the Royals have gone to double overtime five times and triple overtime once, all ending in defeat. Their last overtime win in the playoffs came against the Stockton Thunder in Game 1 of the 2013 Kelly Cup Finals, which the Royals went on to win in five games.

ARE YOU TIRED YET?

Royals goaltender John Muse has racked up 107 saves on 113 shots, posting a .947 save percentage and a 1.88 goals against average through the first two games. In 15 career playoff games in the ECHL, Muse has racked up a .943 save percentage and a 1.79 goals against average. Unfortunately for Muse, he has been matched at the other end by Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams, who has seen a bit less action, but has made 81 saves on 85 shots, for a .953 save percentage and a 1.25 goals against average.

GAME 3 - North Division Semi-Finals

MONARCHS (2-0) vs Reading Royals (0-2)

Monday, April 16, 2018 - 7:00 p.m. - Santander Arena

MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS

David Kolomatis: 2 points (1g, 1a)

Sam Kurker: 2 points (1g, 1a)

Zac Lynch: 2 points (0g, 2a)

Alexx Privitera: 2 points (0g, 2a)

MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Charles Williams: 2-0-0-0, 1.25 GAA, 0.953 save %

Evan Cowley: 0-0-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 0.000 save %

ROYALS POINTS LEADERS

Chris McCarthy: 3 points (1g, 2a)

Matt Wilkins: 2 points (1g, 1a)

Matt Willows: 2 points (1g, 1a)

ROYALS GOALTENDING LEADERS

John Muse: 0-0-2-0, 1.88 GAA, 0.947 save %

Mark Dekanich: 0-0-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 0.000 save %

